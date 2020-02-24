Letter: If Penguins Could Vote

According to news reports, the high temperature reached 65 degrees Fahrenheit in Antarctica on February 6, 2020, the highest ever recorded. According to Alexandra Isern, head of Antarctic sciences at the National Science Foundation, the Antarctic Peninsula is "one of the fastest warming areas on the planet," so much so, that researchers have to change what clothes to pack.
As the weather warms in Antarctica, so do the world's oceans, and as the glaciers melt, sea levels rise worldwide. The smaller surface area of ice reflects less sunlight, and the greater area of the ocean absorbs more energy from the sun, thus contributing to further warming.
If the penguins could vote, they would have impeached and convicted world leaders long ago.
But who cares about those silly animals so far away, anyway? And if you don't have children and only plan to live about five years longer, you may not have much to worry about yourself. As King Louis XV said, "Après moi, le déluge."
John Saba
Midtown
