I agree totally that it should not. The author mentions that designations such as heartbeats or neural activity or 'quickening' are antiquated or inappropriate notions of designating 'life'. But for those who would consult the Bible to buttress their views on abortion, may I suggest that they heed the words "the breath of life" which are found therein, therefore suggesting that life comes when breath comes. This would simplify things a great deal, as the Bible doesn't mention neural activity or such.