Letter: If requiring a voter ID is racist, then proof of vaccination is too.
Letter: If requiring a voter ID is racist, then proof of vaccination is too.

In order to be inclusive for those who have organically acquired the antibodies, shouldn’t there be an “Antibody” or “Immunity” card? Vaccinations are a way for your body to build protective immunity. People who get the antibodies through natural infection have a specific antibody not found in people who got vaccinated.

Some scientists estimate that immunity from natural infection might last one to three years. Those of us who have “naturally acquired” Covid-19 antibodies, have immunity that is 99.9982% effective. Vaccinating those with natural immunity may create an adverse reaction.

So, why on earth would I risk a vaccine when I already have antibodies? I got COVID last December. Since then, I get tested monthly and 6 mos. later I am still positive for them. I have no intention of getting the vaccine as long as I have antibodies unless I am forced to get the vaccine due to traveling out of the country.

Linda Schaub

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

