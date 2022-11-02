Letter: If The House of Representatives Flips

Imagine the consequences of the House under MAGA leadership. Speaker McCarthy will: appoint like-minded extremists (Jim Jordan, Marjory Greene etc..) to chair important committees; drop investigations by the Jan. 6 committee and the DOJ into the insurrection and other Trump treasonous atrocities (truth and our democracy would be at stake); allow paramilitary groups (Oath Keepers, etc.) to overtly participate as deemed necessary; totally eliminate women's healthcare and reproductive freedom.

America's economic model succeeds within our democratic framework of governance. This will change if MAGA Republicans gain control of Congress. Our economy will be shaped to benefit the few and powerful (minority), while the nation's workforce (majority) will become subservient. Throughout our history, we've overcome economic hardships (inflation, higher food and energy costs, etc.) and have righted the ship.

Please consider not voting for any candidate endorsed by Trump. I implore my reasonable Republican and Independent friends to seek truth and vote for our better future. Our democracy is irreplaceable.

Ernest Saccani

Foothills