Letter: If This is Success

It’s true the Covid-19 virus originated in China and that Chinese politicians initially covered up the problem. That
doesn’t explain the wide disparity in the spread/impact of the virus in different countries. The U.S. leads the world in the number of cases and deaths attributed to this pandemic.
Trump blames China, but acts like the Chinese politicians, initially claiming the virus was a hoax. Instead of
focusing on PPE equipment, endorsing masks, and developing solid testing programs, we wasted time on hope
(“magically disappear”), false cures (hydroxychloroquin, ingesting bleach) and prematurely declaring success.
Trump claimed a good businessman was preferable to a politician, because they identify problems and lead the work necessary to solve them. Unfortunately, Trump is not a good businessman, but the ultimate politician. He’s more concerned with blaming others and avoiding responsibility, than leading the hard work it will take to actually defeat this virus. If 190,000+ dead is success, I’d hate to see what failure looks like.
Bert Veenstra
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
