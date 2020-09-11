Letter: If Trump Owns It, He Owns It

Re: multiple letters from various MAGAers touting "his" economy 2017-2019, the most recent of which was "Economy was stagnant when Trump took over" [9/7/20]. Notwithstanding the author's subsequent refutation of their own lie (quote: "For the last quarter of 2016, the gross domestic product...increased at an annual rate of 1.9%"), either Trump is responsible for the economy or he is not. So, if Trump gets credit for boosting growth (to a WHOPPING 2.1% annualized rate in the last quarter of 2019) then he MUST take the blame for the WORST economy, perhaps EVER. So, Trumpers, I'm not convinced. What else 'Ya got?
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
