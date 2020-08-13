Letter: IF YOU HATE SOCIALISM-GIVE BACK THE MONEY

It seems that many folks out there, triggered perhaps by Republican propaganda, equate socialism with Communism. TAin't so. If you are against socialism as it has been practiced in the U.S. for over 75 years, then give back your unemployment checks, your social security and your Medicare/Medicaid health coverage. Sorry, folks, watch out what you wish for.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
