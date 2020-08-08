Letter: If you think he supports our troops.....then read his tweets.

I just looked at Trumps tweets since the 29th, and he doesn’t once mention the US servicemen we just lost in the amphibious accident. So if you want to vote for a person who claims he supports the military but can’t find the time to ‘once’ tweet his condolences.....then go ahead. You know it’s not right, but support him anyway.
This is what you want in a president?
Michael Dai
Midtown
