You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If you think he supports our troops.....then read his tweets.
View Comments

Letter: If you think he supports our troops.....then read his tweets.

I just looked at Trumps tweets since the 29th, and he doesn’t once mention the US servicemen we just lost in the amphibious accident. So if you want to vote for a person who claims he supports the military but can’t find the time to ‘once’ tweet his condolences.....then go ahead. You know it’s not right, but support him anyway.

This is what you want in a president?

Michael Dai

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News