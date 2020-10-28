Letter: If your are scared, go where you will feel safe

Ms. McKay is afraid because “not only because of the eccentric behavior of one man” whom I have to assume is President Trump, but “half of our elected officials”. Whom I have to assume are Republicans. I am very sorry you fell this way, but there is a solution. California, Oregon and Washington are essentially one-party states, with the Democrats controlling every aspect of the legislature, and every aspect of your life. My recommendation is to move to Seattle, Portland, or San Francisco so the Democrats can make you feel safe. Don’t worry about BLM or Antifa. You are a dyed in the wool liberal, so they will leave you alone and keep safe (you hope)! Spend the rest of your retirement in a socialist paradise instead of Green Valley. We will both be happier!
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!