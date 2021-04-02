Letter: If...

If Donald Trump had done one thing in January 2020, the world would not have lost 3 million lives. Over 72.5 million people who recovered would not be facing a life of health risks and problems and early death. The US would not have over 565,500 deaths.
When he first learned of a virus that was “deadly stuff”(his words) transmitted by air, a threat “more deadly” than the flu, the warnings around him had been raging.
Trump continued to not simply downplay the threat publicly — he compared it to the typical flu, insisting the virus would disappear quickly. His concern was keeping the public focused on the rising stock market, which he believed showed the economy was excellent.
If he had merely told the American people what he learned from China about this virus, about wearing masks, self-quarantining, and social distancing, and pushed the CDC to push for a vaccine, we would be in a different situation. He is guilty of mass murder.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
