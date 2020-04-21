Letter: IG Firings Raise a Red Flag
Recently, the president fired two Inspectors General with important oversight roles. One was the Intelligence Community IG, Michael Atkinson, who determined that the whistleblower complaint in the Ukraine scandal was “credible” and should be forwarded to Congress, and eventually led to his impeachment. The other was Glenn Fine, the acting IG for the Pentagon. Fine had been assigned to chair the federal panel Congress created to oversee the current administration’s management of the $2 trillion economic relief package known as the CARES Act. Inspectors General are like private eyes, working on behalf of the American people, by uncovering corruption and waste inside of government. Both IGs were removed without cause. These firings are latest actions of a president who seems determined to undermine the system of independent oversight created after Watergate to prevent future corruption of the executive branch. This should raise a red flag for anyone paying attention to the disturbing pattern being set by this administration.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

