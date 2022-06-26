Letter: Ignorance Is Bliss

The Congressional Hearings have presented extensive (new) video and direct testimony by multiple Trump appointed officials. Whether spurred by Congressional subpoenas, attacks of conscious, or concerns over their own (professional) futures, they all now agree. The 2020 election was neither fraudulent nor stolen. And, after all the (unsuccessful) legal challenges had been exhausted the Big Lie was repurposed so that supporters could be duped out of hundreds of millions of dollars to further legal actions (another lie). Congrats to all those donors who supported one of the biggest historical Grift's of all time. Yes, evidently ignorance REALLY is bliss in Trump world and for the lemmings who simply choose not to use the God given gifts of eyesight, hearing, or a functioning brain to see reality.