 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ignorance Is Bliss

  • Comments

Ignorance is bliss!

The Congressional Hearings have presented extensive (new) video and direct testimony by multiple Trump appointed officials. Whether spurred by Congressional subpoenas, attacks of conscious, or concerns over their own (professional) futures, they all now agree. The 2020 election was neither fraudulent nor stolen. And, after all the (unsuccessful) legal challenges had been exhausted the Big Lie was repurposed so that supporters could be duped out of hundreds of millions of dollars to further legal actions (another lie). Congrats to all those donors who supported one of the biggest historical Grift's of all time. Yes, evidently ignorance REALLY is bliss in Trump world and for the lemmings who simply choose not to use the God given gifts of eyesight, hearing, or a functioning brain to see reality.

Google it or use your trusty dictionary.

Lemming: a person who unthinkingly joins a mass movement.

Duped: to deceive or cheat easily.

People are also reading…

Grift: to obtain (money or property) illicitly (as in a confidence game).

Joseph Carpenito

Oro Valley

Joseph Carpenito

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News