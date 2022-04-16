 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ignoring Abuse of Asylum System

Another writer advocates for opening the floodgates of our border by lifting the current Title 42 rule: "America must honor its commitments under law and international treaty to protect those needing asylum." But it's now generally recognized that most seeking asylum are really trying to enter the U.S. for economic reasons. Immigration advocates and their lawyers have educated those wanting to enter to say the right words: "I'm fleeing violence and gangs" and bingo they're in. There's insufficient acknowledgement that our asylum system is being extensively abused: fly to Mexico, go to the border and say the magic words. We can't financially absorb all who want to come to the U.S. when we're 27 trillion dollars in debt. And to those encouraging and supporting asylum system abuse I say "are you putting your money where your mouth is and reaching into your own pockets to pay for their use of our schools, hospitals and other public resources?" which taxpayers have paid for over many years. Most likely not.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

