Letter: Ignoring the Truth

I cannot believe that you published a letter to the editor, TODAY, criticizing President Trump for alleged comments in France two years ago, regarding World War I veterans. The story in The Atlantic was based on four anonymous sources. Since then, more than half-dozen current and former Trump appointees have gone on record to say that this is a lie. Even The Atlantic editor has called his sources into question. You have to be are aware of the disclaimers, but you published the letter anyway. In the meantime, you relegate conservative views to your web site. I was planning to cancel my subscription. However, I will keep my subscription for three reasons: First, we like your puzzles, which are the only part of your paper worth the price. Second, we want to support our carriers. Third, we want to support the recycle industry which uses your paper for toilet paper.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
