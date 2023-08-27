Trump and his equally delusional supporters rationalize his actions regarding the fake elector scheme as justified because he actually believed (really?) the 2020 election was stolen from him. The logical disconnect is that even a good faith belief in a perceived harm does not justify an illegal act as a self-help remedy. For example, say my bank stole money from my account. I have been wronged. I can complain; sue; or, report the theft to authorities. What I cannot do is rob the bank to retrieve my money. Rick Jones, retired criminal defense lawyer.