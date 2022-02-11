Letter: Illegal Entrants

Who doesn't prefer legal entrants over undocumented ones? The trouble is stricter policies and greater hurdles have made things worse. Migrants who used to be able to pass over our border relatively cheaply and easily could work here, then go home to see their families every now and then. Making things trickier and more expensive means people can't do this, and opt to bring their families with them instead. And who would not prefer to keep people from dying either from cartels in their homeland, or in our brutal desert? If they cannot pass legally through our ports of entry, those other fates afflict many.
Cindy Hansen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.