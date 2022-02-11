 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Illegal Entrants
View Comments

Letter: Illegal Entrants

  • Comments

Who doesn't prefer legal entrants over undocumented ones? The trouble is stricter policies and greater hurdles have made things worse. Migrants who used to be able to pass over our border relatively cheaply and easily could work here, then go home to see their families every now and then. Making things trickier and more expensive means people can't do this, and opt to bring their families with them instead. And who would not prefer to keep people from dying either from cartels in their homeland, or in our brutal desert? If they cannot pass legally through our ports of entry, those other fates afflict many.

Cindy Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News