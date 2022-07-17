Letter: illegal immigrant bashing

Hysteria about hordes of invaders bringing drugs in and destroying our communities is just nonsense. As Rodricks of the Baltimore Sun made plain in his op ed on July 6, the real problem is that so many millions of American citizens are dependent on drugs. We need to be asking ourselves why. We've been fighting the drug war with law enforcement since Nixon and we've lost--drugs are cheaper and more readily available now than ever before. We need to shift resources to the demand side of the equation-- prevention and treatment.

Also, it is not illegals that are responsible for the mass shootings plaguing our country. It is mostly young white males--citizens all. The vast majority of illegals try really hard to stay out of trouble because they don't want to be deported. If you want to know who is really destroying our country -- look in the mirror -- it is American citizens, people not so different from you and me. We have no one to blame but ourselves.