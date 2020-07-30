You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Illegal immigrant drunk driver from MX kills 3 Thin Blue Line members
View Comments

Letter: Illegal immigrant drunk driver from MX kills 3 Thin Blue Line members

Last Saturday, illegal immigrant Ivan Robles Nevejas from Mexico, with a lengthy criminal record, was driving drunk when he crossed the median and drove into a group of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle club members outside of San Antonio. Three were killed and four injured. Killed were Jerry Harbour, of Houston, a former Army lieutenant colonel; retired detective Joseph Paglia of Chicago; and Chicago officer Michael White. In 2015 Nevejas was convicted of Evading Arrest. ICE agents first encountered Navejas after a 2016 DUI arrest, not convicted, but under the Obama administration's "prosecutorial discretion" rules, was allowed to remain in the U.S. Nevejas was out on bond awaiting trial on a 2018 Aggravated Assault charge for allegedly beating and running over a patron at a bar. Joe Biden has stated he would immediately halt ALL non-felony conviction deportations. Meaning, no deportations for arrests or convictions of misdemeanor DUI and Evading Arrest, which if Nevejas had been deported for, would have prevented these murders. Biden will continue this!

Aida Reed

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News