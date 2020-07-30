Letter: Illegal immigrant drunk driver from MX kills 3 Thin Blue Line members

Last Saturday, illegal immigrant Ivan Robles Nevejas from Mexico, with a lengthy criminal record, was driving drunk when he crossed the median and drove into a group of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle club members outside of San Antonio. Three were killed and four injured. Killed were Jerry Harbour, of Houston, a former Army lieutenant colonel; retired detective Joseph Paglia of Chicago; and Chicago officer Michael White. In 2015 Nevejas was convicted of Evading Arrest. ICE agents first encountered Navejas after a 2016 DUI arrest, not convicted, but under the Obama administration's "prosecutorial discretion" rules, was allowed to remain in the U.S. Nevejas was out on bond awaiting trial on a 2018 Aggravated Assault charge for allegedly beating and running over a patron at a bar. Joe Biden has stated he would immediately halt ALL non-felony conviction deportations. Meaning, no deportations for arrests or convictions of misdemeanor DUI and Evading Arrest, which if Nevejas had been deported for, would have prevented these murders. Biden will continue this!
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
