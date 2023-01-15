Letter: Illegal immigration

Lindsay Smith’s letter on ‘illegal immigration’ is good example of how to lie with statistics. He blamed"2.76 million undocumented border crossings by October" on President Biden. An NBC news article on subject said “for 12 months ending September 30, Customers and Border Protection stopped migrants more than 2,766,582 times.” They were stopped! CBP report also said number is inflated because it reflects “multiple border crossing attempts.” Many repeats were due to a policy instituted by former President Trump to instantly return border crossers to Mexico because of COVID restrictions. Many tried again. Star doesn't allow urls but "Google" NBC report on record border crossings. In related article CBP commissioner Chris Magnus said failing regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua” have been driving new waves of migration. Look up “Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua producing shift in asylum seekers." I wish the Star would make letter writers cite their references. Would reduce false news.