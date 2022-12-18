 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Illegal immigration

By October of 2022, the number of illegal border-crossers reached about 2.76 million which makes the total number today almost 6 million since president Biden took office. The president and his worthless secretary of homeland security are either incredibly ignorant or fishing for future votes. By stating that “there are more important things going on” when asked why he wouldn't travel to the border to see the crisis, I surmise Biden and his administration are guilty of both.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

