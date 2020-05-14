Letter: I'm confused

Surely I’m not the only one confused by the acrimony, the outrage, on the right with regards to the Democratic response to the ever changing sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. After all, wasn’t it the right who, during the Kavanaugh hearings, implemented a new rule whereby, in cases of unproven sexual assault allegations, the man is given a pass? And now the right is shocked that the left is willing to play by the right’s new Kavanaugh rule? I’m confused. OK, confused and amused. But then I have a Conservative nephew who, when asked if this or that particular act is moral or immoral, demands to know if the act was committed by a Conservative or a Liberal before he’ll render a judgement. Morals, it seems, can be tricky.
Kit Egan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!