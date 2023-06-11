Now that the recurring drama of raising the debt ceiling is over, I am mad as hell.

Republicans threatened to stop Medicare and Social Security payments, to crash the stock market and wipe out the life savings of seniors, and stop payments for veterans!

I can’t go through this insane fiscal terrorization any more. It’s time to invoke the 14th Amendment to end the debt ceiling. It’s time to vote out MAGA Ciscomani and every Republican Congress member who voted to let America default on the national debt.

Are you mad as hell and not going to take it any more? If so, go to LD18dems.org and click on “Activate.” Join me and thousands of real Americans to canvass, campaign and crusade to elect Democrats – who care about seniors, veterans and young people.

Stop screaming from the rooftop. Start getting active.

Larry Bodine

Foothills