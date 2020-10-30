 Skip to main content
Letter: I'm Not Voting for Trump
If anyone asks, I'm not voting for Trump. I'm voting for the 2nd amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice. I'm voting for the Electoral College and the Republic. I'm voting for the Police and Law and Order. I'm voting for the Military and our Veterans who fought and died for country. I'm voting for our Flag, for which it stands. I'm voting for the right to speak my mind and not be censored. I'm voting for secure border walls. I'm voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I'm voting for rights of All Lives. I'm voting for Freedom and the American Dream. I'm voting for Good against Evil. No...I'm not voting for the man Trump. I'm voting for the future of the United States of America.

Paul Hansen

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

