Letter: I'm trying to understand
Recently I've read a number of letters written in support of Trump and decrying those of us who are not fans. These letters criticize people who dislike the man, arguing that what we should be celebrating are his "many accomplishments as President." I am genuinely puzzled--what ARE these "accomplishments"? In almost four years, he has managed to bring out the worst in this country, dividing it in its loyalties. He has separated immigrant children from their parents. He has been played by Korea, even while upsetting the Chinese. He has withdrawn from various important international accords, weakened environmental protections, and threatened the existence of health insurance valued by millions of people. Even women's rights are under fire. Please, someone, tell me, what exactly are this man's "accomplishments"?

Kendra Gaines

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

