Letter: Imagine a school child…

Imagine a school child caught “red handed” stealing from his classmates. Then Imagine that student, instead of admitting his guilt, verbally attacking his teacher and principal for having caught him. Imagine that student’s friends, not only saying it’s OK to steal from your classmates, but also threatening violence to the teacher and principal for having caught him. Finally, imagine his friends predicting school riots if the the student is punished for his behavior.
Sadly, this is the state of politics in our beloved United States.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
