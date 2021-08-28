Letter: IMAGINE, IF YOU CAN...

Imagine leaving everything you own, just picking-up with only the clothes on your back to escape the group of people who took over the United States overnight. You have to do this to avoid being killed. Your only way to escape is to get on a plane at the Tucson airport…you have a narrow window of only two hours to get there. Although seemingly impossible, you have no alternative. In spite of the checkpoints to keep you from leaving, you make it. Now standing in line to load, you with the thousands like you will sit on the floor of this plane headed to a place you have never heard of. You’ll have no money, no job and not know the language once there. You know you won’t ever be able to go home again. Fortunately, this ‘what if’ is just that ‘what if’. For the thousands we’ve been watching on TV, they are living this nightmare.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.