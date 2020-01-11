Letter: Imagine Trump in charge in 1941
Re: the Jan. 9 letter "Thankful these Dems weren't around in 1941."

Who would ever believe that Trump and his adoring circle of lock-step Republicans would have been competent leaders during World War II? FDR would be rolling in his grave at the thought. We should all be very thankful that someone with Trump's arrogance, ignorance, ineptitude, lack of qualifications and total non-interest in advice and input from his own experts was not sitting in the oval office at that crucial moment in history.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

