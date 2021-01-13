 Skip to main content
Letter: Imagine
Letter: Imagine

Imagine! In January of 2019, the Republican senate decided that a trial with no witnesses and a quick acquittal of 45’s crimes, was the appropriate course of action. Look at what has happened since. Hundreds of thousand of deaths, people being brainwashed even before the election, that is would be stolen, the desecration of the US Capital, and other atrocities too many to name. Imagine, and never forget what could have been.

Danielle Griffin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

