A while back there was a letter to the editor suggesting that immigrant children be taught in their own language so they do not fall behind other children in learning. This is a bad idea for a number of reasons.

First, are all new teachers certified expected to be bilingual? There is now a teacher shortage, Are we going to increase teachers qualifications by only hiring bilingual teachers?

Second, there are over 140 languages in the world. Are school systems suppose to hire teachers who are fluent in all languages?

Third, this could potentially be illegal. Brown V.. Board of Education in 1954 ruled that separate but equal education was unconstitutional. Separating students by language would violate "separate but equal"' Supreme Court decision.

Thomas Wenzel

East side