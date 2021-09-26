 Skip to main content
Letter: Immigrant Immunizations
My thoughts are not about the how or why or the legality of immigrants. I am thinking about protecting both immigrants and current Americans. As I think about all the diseases we have under control in this country, I reflect that all parts of the world are not as fortunate. If we can require that millions of Americans get COVID vaccine, then we can ensure that we are not inundated with many more possibly COVID positive and at-risk people. We need to protect all newcomers with COVID Vaccinations and also think to the future. As we send the children to school and the adults to the work place, we need to require Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccination, Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccines and Chickenpox/Varicella Vaccination. Lets require this protection before we set possible disease loose on the country. Maintaining herd immunity requires this, now and at the borders. It is negligence by this or any administration to not act now.

David Germain

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

