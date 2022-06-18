 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new department called “Immigrant Receiving”. This new department would allow the existing Border Patrol agents to focus on stopping and apprehending Drug runners, human slave (child and adult) smugglers, and previously deported criminals and potential terrorists.

Immigrant receiving would consist of social workers and EMTs to help families and children as they are gathered by drivers and delivered to receiving facilities. If it was determined that the family groups were to be released into the US, there would be a process for deterring where they might go and find work. This department would need multiple large air conditioned facilities distributed along the Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas border to house immigrants while being processed. In place of common sense solutions this might work.

Calvin Rooker

Northwest side

