Letter: Immigrants and Kelly vs Masters

I'm reading how the shellfish industry is suffering not only due to climate change, but more so from lack of workers, who traditionally were Latino. Starting in 2019 ICE changes chased most of them off, then COVID hit and now they can't fill the jobs. Seems they could use some of that "invasion" from the border. Suggestion for Red Governors; Maybe coordinate with Washington state and send them workers instead of making political stunts? Oh wait that would mean SOLVING A PROBLEM instead of aggravating it.

Ads attacking Kelly miss one key element. Those of us in the middle (Independents and Moderate Republicans) are voting AGAINST the slave, Masters. Lipstick for the pig won't change our vote at this point and distractions won't stop us from punishing you for your INsanity(.org).

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

