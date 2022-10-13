 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ImmIgration 2018 and 2022

In this heated election season the unprecedented surge of uninvited guests crossing our southern land border is big issue. We read that the conservative governors of AZ, TX and FL are bussing and flying these folks to northern “sanctuary cities” in a symbolic attempt to expose their hypocrisy. Even Democrat El Paso has joined in.

I continue to support Trump's Four Pillars for Immigration Reform that he stated in his first State of the Union Address:

1. Path to citizenship for DREAMers

2. Border security

3. An end to the Diversity Visa Lottery

4. Restrictions on family-based Immigration

If this makes no sense to you, vote for Joe Biden’s wide open border policy.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

