Americans were appalled when three families were slaughtered in Mexico by drug cartels. They understand why those surviving families from that Mexican community want to move to the United States. And it’s okay because they are still American citizens, despite living in a Mexican community started more than 100 years ago by Americans who disagreed with US laws.
Every day, families from Latin America who face the same daily violence show up at the US border to request asylum. They are vilified by Americans and told to wait in that “safe” country of Mexico for a perfunctorily hearing many months in the future. At the same time the administration seeks to round up and deport people who were brought to the United States as babies and children, and who are Americans in all respects but citizenship.
There is one more difference between these people. The ones being welcomed into the US are white and the rest are not.
Richard Spitzer
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.