Letter: Immigration Enforcement not Immigration Reform

I hear it all the time from the Biden administration and Democrats, we need Comprehensive Immigration Reform to solve the border situation. NO, we simply need enforcement of our current immigration laws. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already announced over 2 million encounters at the border this year by CBP officers and Border Patrol. Under the last 20 months of Biden there have been about 260,000 unaccompanied children, undereducated and not speaking English, that have been allowed into the country. Think of the burden and costs on school districts across the country. DHS Secretary Mayorkas announced that being in the country illegally was no longer a removable offense. Border Patrol Chief Ortiz just stated that there are no consequence for people coming here illegally and it has drawn more to come. The Biden administration reversed most of Trump’s border policies including building the wall and asylum agreements with Central American countries. They have severely curtailed immigration enforcement operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).