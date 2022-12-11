 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: IMMIGRATION ISSUE

Although the United States has a history of successful and necessary immigration for many years and has exhibited a moral commitment to offer opportunity to the less fortunate, the current uncontrolled mass movement of illegals at the southern border poses several questions. One, how many immigrants should be allowed into the country each year, 1; 5, 10 million, or should it be unlimited to anyone who wishes to enter the country? Two, at some level of entry, will the number of immigrants unalterably change the fabric of our country to the detriment? Three, should the government control the border in such a manner that every person entering the country is documented. Four, should there be criminal, education, skill, or ethnic standards for those who enter or is it first come, first serve? Five, what is the cost of this immigration in social services, education, health access. Six, will Congress ever develop a cohesive immigration policy that will be enforced?

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
