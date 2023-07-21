A majority of the GOP support building more of the border wall to stop illegal immigration. To those Republicans I pose the following question: If you lived in a country where your family faces threats to their existence, would you do nothing and wait for the inevitable? Or would you take action and emigrate to allow your family to survive? Migration is only going to increase, given those threats throughout the world. A wall is not going to stop migration. It is a band aid that does not consider the root causes such as overpopulation, corrupt governments, drug demand, global warming, lack of an immigration policy and other issues that the GOP refuses to address. Those refusals are the result of ignorance, stupidity and lies which have become the hallmark of today’s GOP.