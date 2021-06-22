 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Immigration Reforms
View Comments

Letter: Immigration Reforms

  • Comments

Despite what some would have you believe, the border crises of the past no longer exist. Since taking office, Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security has been instituting much needed reforms. Hundreds of new facilities with improved health and sanitation requirements have been built to safely accommodate immigrants. A system allowing migrants to register by phone is being created; the asylum system is being rebuilt according to the laws previously passed by Congress; foreign aid is being reinstituted to tackle the root causes of people fleeing; and safe and legal pathways for children and others to reach the US are being developed. Although most adults and families are still being returned to Mexico or their home country, no unaccompanied minors are being expelled. Instead, they are being sheltered until they can be placed with a sponsor or, for 80% of them, with a family member residing here.

For President Biden, “securing our borders does not require us to ignore the humanity of those who seek to cross them.”

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News