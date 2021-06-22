Letter: Immigration Reforms

Despite what some would have you believe, the border crises of the past no longer exist. Since taking office, Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security has been instituting much needed reforms. Hundreds of new facilities with improved health and sanitation requirements have been built to safely accommodate immigrants. A system allowing migrants to register by phone is being created; the asylum system is being rebuilt according to the laws previously passed by Congress; foreign aid is being reinstituted to tackle the root causes of people fleeing; and safe and legal pathways for children and others to reach the US are being developed. Although most adults and families are still being returned to Mexico or their home country, no unaccompanied minors are being expelled. Instead, they are being sheltered until they can be placed with a sponsor or, for 80% of them, with a family member residing here.
For President Biden, “securing our borders does not require us to ignore the humanity of those who seek to cross them.”
Dr. Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
