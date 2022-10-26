Letter: Immigration vs. asylum seekers

With all the fuss about migrants coming across the border there appearss to be no effert to separate immigrants from asylum seekers.

What is the difference? Immigrants come to the United States to become United Staes citizens. They leave their home country behind to find a better life.

An asylum seeker leaves their home country due to opression. They don't necessarily want to become citizenship. They just want a place of refuge.

By interbational law asylum seekers are entitled to food, shelter, health care financial stipends and education. Immigrants have no entitlements.

Asylum seekers go through quite a few countries before they get to the United States. If they were true asylum seekers they would accept hospitality in the first country they come to.

In my opinion we need more immigrants and fewer asylum seekers.

Thomas Wenzel

East side