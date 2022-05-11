Letter: Immigration

Many liberals today compare the current immigration push at the southern border to the European immigration of the 1900's. They claim that the only difference is that Europeans were white while immigrants at our southern border today are brown.

There are at lot more differences in the immigration spikes. Most immigrants in the 1900's entered the United States through Ellis island. They had to pass a health screening. They were required to understand English. They had to be sponsored-have someone take responsibility for them.

There were no government welfare programs. Sponsors took responsibility for their immigrant.

With immigrants today speaking and writing in their own languages with no incentive to learn English, sooner or later we will not be able to communicate with each other. We will no longer be one country undivided. Look at Canada. The French Canadians and English speaking canadians are so different there is a movement to divide Canada in two.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

