Letter: Immigration

I think I read a idea put out for consideration in the editorial page a few days ago. Actually, I thought it was an excellent idea. Immigration affects California, Arizona, Texas plus New Mexico. I think that a committee of people from border towns along with New Mexico as the immigrants travel thru there also. These states know what is important to the citizens and what resources need to be in place. Most of the immigrants have traveled a long way. They as part of our human race and should be treated with respect. There are resources in each of these States to help the oppressed. Think about this… would you sell everything and bring your family, or come by yourself to improve your life and remove yourself and family? Very tough decisions worthy of our support.

We are a great, compassionate country can do what is right and just.

Mary Beth Schneider

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

