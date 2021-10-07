Letter: Immigration

Mexico was giving immigrants 3 day passes to travel from Mexico's southern border to get to the United States during President Obama's tenure. President Trump talked to the Mexican authoities and immigrants were stopped prior to entering Mexico's southern border. Illegal immagration was slowed. Now, after Vice President Harris's visit to Mexico, immigrants are once again flooding across Mexico's southern border on their way to the United States. As long as Mexico keeps sending immigrants to our southern border we will have crisis like we had last week in Del Rio Texas- only worse.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.