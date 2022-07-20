Letter: Immigration

Watching election ads, some politicians have used immigration to focus on walls and heavily-armed border agents with assault weapons. The subtext is that we need to keep immigrants out and if they should make it in, use force to remove them.

Ads are not good at nuance. We do need a solution at the border. We need to recognize that our economy and our country benefits greatly from immigrants. They work in the building trades, agriculture, landscaping, food service and hospitality to name just a few industries. American business needs and wants these immigrants and they have generally been good neighbors and added greatly to our neighborhoods and culture.

We need comprehensive immigration reform at our Southern border that allows people to enter our country to work and live - it’s great they want to live here! - and allows us to screen out the less desirable people. That probably doesn’t make a great ad. It doesn’t demonize anyone.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley