For me some education is needed. Why does the government spend billions of dollars on migrants (food, shelter, transportation, health care, etc) when they have not contributed to the society or to the economy of America; yet in the same breath, congress is discussing cutbacks in Medicare and Social Security for seniors who over 40 give or take working years have paid into the system for benefits (therefore not entitlements) and have contributed to the economy and to society?
Robert Emery
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.