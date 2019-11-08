No more deaths in the Arizona desert! Please spread the word about the prosecution of Dr. Scott Warren, whose retrial begins November 12th in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Warren is being put on trial for the 'crime' of trying to insure immigrants have water so they don't thirst to death. It is unconscionable that anyone should be allowed to perish in the desert or that any American should be prosecuted for trying to help them.
Richard Aberdeen
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.