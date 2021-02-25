Letter: Immigration

Today's AZ Daily Star has an article stating that Yuma and other border crossing locations are experiencing a new influx or migrants and are finding their facilities overwhelmed. With Covid being a complicating factor, how can this problem be addressed? The new administration attacked the Trump administration relentlessly regarding its policies towards asylum seekers, and while I can see that many practices seem heartless, I wonder how this very serious issue can be addressed in both a humane and practical manner.
patricia ridinger
Northwest side
