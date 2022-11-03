Letter: Immigration

RE: The letter of October 13 "Immigration 2018 and 2022"

The writer was at least partially right... Donald Trump did offer a pathway to citizenship.for the "DREAMERs... with some qualifications.

#1. The first so called "pillar" of immigration was to be enacted 8 to 10 years hence. In other words long after Trump was out of office.

#2. Congress would have to agree to a 25 billion dollar wall. Useless in my opinion, because as long as people in this country buy illegal drugs, the cartels will find a way to get drugs across the border.. The money is better spent on electronic surveillance.

Some people will support Trump regardless of what he.does. Some even think he was ordained of God.... even with all his lies.

But I do remember one time he told the absolute truth: that he could go stand in the middle of 5th Ave,, shoot someone, and "his" people would still vote for him. Some things never change.

God help us all !

David Hatch

Southeast side