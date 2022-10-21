Letter: immigration

Election season brings out the politicians braying about their solution to the imagined migrant problem. I say imagined because this is a non-issue. If either party really wanted to resolve this debate they could. It is not rocket science. Spend one day in jail for every day you employ a nondocumented individual. Illegal crossings will shut down quickly if there are no jobs. People come here for a better life; without work there is no reason to come. It will certainly make the drug runners easier to spot. Political hacks do not give a damn about immigration. They just want to get you riled up enough to not notice the wads of cash they are stuffing up their drainpipe.