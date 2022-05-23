Letter: Immigration

Instead of screaming about illegal immigrants crossing the border in droves and building a wall please write to your senators and ask them to FIX the immigration problem. They spend so much time on negatives without coming up with solutions. Surely there is a way to change our immigration policies to help bring in the workforce we appear to need. Today issue of the Star stated people were leaving their jobs for better pay and it is evident everywhere you go we need the workers. They would rather scare us than come up with solutions.