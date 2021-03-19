 Skip to main content
Letter: Immigration
To the Editor:

What is Immigration ? Immigration is when people come to the U.S illegally look for my better lifestyle or as many people call it the American dream.The American dream is people who are not part of the U.S or a citizen in the u.s , they come in illegally by this I mean that they cross the border through the desert or sometimes they pay someone to cross them. Most people who come to the u.s is for a better life they want to give their families a better life as of this I mean most of the people that come in illegally is because where ever they come from they are most likely very poor or their living a life fool of crime. To me Immigrants come because they think that it easier American dream because they want to come and work in the U.S and have a better life.

Anaid Meza

March 11/2021

Tucson, Arizona

Student, Sunnyside High School

Anaid Meza

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

